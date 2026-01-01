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Lee Cronin
Lee Cronin Lee Cronin
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Cronin

Lee Cronin

Lee Cronin

Date of Birth
24 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Evil Dead Burn 7.2
Evil Dead Burn (2026)
Evil Dead Rise 6.9
Evil Dead Rise (2023)
Lee Cronin's The Mummy 6.3
Lee Cronin's The Mummy (2026)

Filmography

Lee Cronin's The Mummy 6.3
Lee Cronin's The Mummy The Mummy
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Evil Dead Burn 7.2
Evil Dead Burn Evil Dead Burn
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
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Evil Dead Rise 6.9
Evil Dead Rise Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror 2023, USA
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The Hole in the Ground 5.8
The Hole in the Ground Hole in the ground
Horror 2018, Ireland
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News about Lee Cronin’s private life
Still from the film 'The Mummy'
Can You Unwrap the Secrets of 'The Mummy'? Take the Quiz!
May Calamawy
New 'Mummy' Film Casts Actress Dropped from Gladiator 2
Still from the film 'The Mummy'
New 'Mummy' Leads Revealed: Director Promises a Fresh Take on the Reclaimed Franchise
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