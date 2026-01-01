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Lee Cronin
Lee Cronin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Cronin
Lee Cronin
Lee Cronin
Date of Birth
24 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.2
Evil Dead Burn
(2026)
Tickets
6.9
Evil Dead Rise
(2023)
6.3
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.3
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
The Mummy
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Evil Dead Rise
Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Hole in the Ground
Hole in the ground
Horror
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lee Cronin’s private life
Can You Unwrap the Secrets of 'The Mummy'? Take the Quiz!
New 'Mummy' Film Casts Actress Dropped from Gladiator 2
New 'Mummy' Leads Revealed: Director Promises a Fresh Take on the Reclaimed Franchise
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