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Alice Bellagamba
Alice Bellagamba
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alice Bellagamba
Alice Bellagamba
Alice Bellagamba
Date of Birth
1 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.5
Welcome Home
(2018)
Filmography
5.5
Welcome Home
Welcome Home
Thriller
2018, USA
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