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Katy Louise Saunders
Katy Louise Saunders
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katy Louise Saunders
Katy Louise Saunders
Katy Louise Saunders
Date of Birth
21 July 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Third Person
(2014)
5.8
Aria salata, L'
(2006)
5.6
Lucrezia Borgia
(2011)
Filmography
5.5
Welcome Home
Welcome Home
Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2018, USA
6.5
Third Person
Third Person
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Lucrezia Borgia
Lucrezia Borgia
Opera
2011, USA
5.1
Virgin Territory
Virgin Territory
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Aria salata, L'
Aria salata, L'
Drama
2006, Italy
Show more
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