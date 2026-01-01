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Katy Louise Saunders
Katy Louise Saunders Katy Louise Saunders
Kinoafisha Persons Katy Louise Saunders

Katy Louise Saunders

Katy Louise Saunders

Date of Birth
21 July 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Third Person 6.5
Third Person (2014)
Aria salata, L' 5.8
Aria salata, L' (2006)
Lucrezia Borgia 5.6
Lucrezia Borgia (2011)

Filmography

Welcome Home 5.5
Welcome Home Welcome Home
Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls 4.6
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2018, USA
Third Person 6.5
Third Person Third Person
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Lucrezia Borgia 5.6
Lucrezia Borgia Lucrezia Borgia
Opera 2011, USA
Virgin Territory 5.1
Virgin Territory Virgin Territory
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Aria salata, L' 5.8
Aria salata, L' Aria salata, L'
Drama 2006, Italy
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