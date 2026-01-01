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Quinn Lasher
Quinn Lasher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Quinn Lasher
Quinn Lasher
Quinn Lasher
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.0
The Last House on the Left
(2009)
6.2
+1
(2013)
6.1
Delirium
(2017)
Filmography
5.1
He's Out There
He's Out There
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Delirium
Delirium
Mystery, Thriller, Horror
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
+1
+1 / Pluse One
Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Last House on the Left
The Last House on the Left
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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