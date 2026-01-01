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Kinoafisha
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Charles Melton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charles Melton
Charles Melton
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Charles Melton
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
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