Alesya Guzko
Date of Birth
5 February 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Zvyozdy 6.1
Zvyozdy (2018)
Kak izvesti lyubovnicu za sem dney 0.0
Kak izvesti lyubovnicu za sem dney (2017)
Sinichka 0.0
Sinichka (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sinichka
Sinichka
Detective 2018, Russia
Tot, kto chitaet mysli
Tot, kto chitaet mysli
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Zvyozdy 6.1
Zvyozdy Zvyozdy
Comedy, Drama 2018, Russia
Kak izvesti lyubovnicu za sem dney
Kak izvesti lyubovnicu za sem dney
Romantic 2017, Russia
