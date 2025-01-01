Menu
Aleksandar Sreckovic
Date of Birth
30 April 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling 6.2
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling Sto se bore misli moje
History, Thriller 2023, Serbia
The Balkan Line 7.2
The Balkan Line Balkanskiy rubezh
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
For King and Homeland 4.6
For King and Homeland Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama 2015, Serbia
