Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandar Sreckovic
Aleksandar Sreckovic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandar Sreckovic
Aleksandar Sreckovic
Aleksandar Sreckovic
Date of Birth
30 April 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Popular Films
7.2
The Balkan Line
(2019)
6.2
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling
(2023)
4.6
For King and Homeland
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
History
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2019
2015
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.2
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling
Sto se bore misli moje
History, Thriller
2023, Serbia
7.2
The Balkan Line
Balkanskiy rubezh
Action, Drama, War
2019, Russia / Serbia
Watch trailer
4.6
For King and Homeland
Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama
2015, Serbia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree