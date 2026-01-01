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Filmography
Nadine Wrietz
Nadine Wrietz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Wrietz
Nadine Wrietz
Nadine Wrietz
Date of Birth
27 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
This Crazy Heart
(2017)
6.9
Schuld
(2015)
Filmography
7.1
This Crazy Heart
Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Germany
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