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Nadine Wrietz
Nadine Wrietz Nadine Wrietz
Kinoafisha Persons Nadine Wrietz

Nadine Wrietz

Nadine Wrietz

Date of Birth
27 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart (2017)
Schuld 6.9
Schuld (2015)

Filmography

This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
Watch trailer
Schuld 6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Germany
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