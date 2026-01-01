Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Min Bok-gi
Min Bok-gi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min Bok-gi
Min Bok-gi
Min Bok-gi
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Burning
(2018)
6.9
Poetry
(2010)
Filmography
7.3
Burning
Beoning / Burning
Detective, Thriller, Drama
2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
Poetry
Shi / Poetry
Drama
2010, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree