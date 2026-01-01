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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Min Bok-gi
Min Bok-gi Min Bok-gi
Kinoafisha Persons Min Bok-gi

Min Bok-gi

Min Bok-gi

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Burning 7.3
Burning (2018)
Poetry 6.9
Poetry (2010)

Filmography

Burning 7.3
Burning Beoning / Burning
Detective, Thriller, Drama 2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
Poetry 6.9
Poetry Shi / Poetry
Drama 2010, South Korea
Watch trailer
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