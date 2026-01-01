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Elliott Crosset Hove
Elliott Crosset Hove
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elliott Crosset Hove
Elliott Crosset Hove
Elliott Crosset Hove
Date of Birth
18 March 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Chestnut Man
(2021)
7.2
Volaða Land
(2022)
7.2
Growing Pains
(2014)
Filmography
5.6
Electric Child
Electric Child
Sci-Fi
2024, France / Germany / Netherlands / Philippines / Switzerland
7.2
Volaða Land
Volaða Land
Drama
2022, Denmark / Iceland / France / Sweden
6.6
The Great Silence
Den store stilhed
Drama
2022, Denmark
7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Denmark
6.8
Before the Frost
Før frosten
Drama
2018, Denmark
6.4
Winter Brothers
Vinterbrødre / Winter Brothers
Drama
2017, Denmark / Iceland
Watch trailer
7.2
Growing Pains
Growing Pains
Animation, Short, Fantasy
2014, Denmark
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