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Elliott Crosset Hove
Elliott Crosset Hove Elliott Crosset Hove
Kinoafisha Persons Elliott Crosset Hove

Elliott Crosset Hove

Elliott Crosset Hove

Date of Birth
18 March 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man (2021)
Volaða Land 7.2
Volaða Land (2022)
Growing Pains 7.2
Growing Pains (2014)

Filmography

Electric Child 5.6
Electric Child Electric Child
Sci-Fi 2024, France / Germany / Netherlands / Philippines / Switzerland
Volaða Land 7.2
Volaða Land Volaða Land
Drama 2022, Denmark / Iceland / France / Sweden
The Great Silence 6.6
The Great Silence Den store stilhed
Drama 2022, Denmark
The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Denmark
Before the Frost 6.8
Before the Frost Før frosten
Drama 2018, Denmark
Winter Brothers 6.4
Winter Brothers Vinterbrødre / Winter Brothers
Drama 2017, Denmark / Iceland
Watch trailer
Growing Pains 7.2
Growing Pains Growing Pains
Animation, Short, Fantasy 2014, Denmark
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