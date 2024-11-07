Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Electric Child
Electric Child
Electric Child
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Sci-Fi
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A computer scientist bargains with the AI character that lives on a virtual island inside his supercomputer simulation, offering it freedom in exchange for a cure to his son's rare, deadly neurological disease.
Expand
Country
France / Germany / Netherlands / Philippines / Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
15 August 2025
World premiere
7 November 2024
Release date
21 August 2025
Germany
7 November 2024
Lithuania
N16
Production
8horses, unafilm, Revolver Amsterdam
Also known as
Electric Child, Vahetuskaup
Director
Simon Jaquemet
Cast
Elliott Crosset Hove
Rila Fukushima
Sandra Guldberg Kampp
João Nunes Monteiro
Helen Schneider
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree