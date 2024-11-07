Menu
Electric Child

Electric Child 18+
Synopsis

A computer scientist bargains with the AI character that lives on a virtual island inside his supercomputer simulation, offering it freedom in exchange for a cure to his son's rare, deadly neurological disease.
Country France / Germany / Netherlands / Philippines / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 August 2025
World premiere 7 November 2024
Release date
21 August 2025 Germany
7 November 2024 Lithuania N16
Production 8horses, unafilm, Revolver Amsterdam
Also known as
Electric Child, Vahetuskaup
Director
Simon Jaquemet
Cast
Elliott Crosset Hove
Elliott Crosset Hove
Rila Fukushima
Rila Fukushima
Sandra Guldberg Kampp
João Nunes Monteiro
Helen Schneider
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
