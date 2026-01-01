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Li Yifeng
Li Yifeng Li Yifeng
Kinoafisha Persons Li Yifeng

Li Yifeng

Li Yifeng

Date of Birth
4 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mr. Six 6.9
Mr. Six (2015)
Animal World 6.5
Animal World (2018)

Filmography

Animal World 6.5
Animal World Animal World / Dong wu shi jie
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, China
Watch trailer
Mr. Six 6.9
Mr. Six Lao pao er
Action, Drama 2015, China
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