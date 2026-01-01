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Filmography
Li Yifeng
Li Yifeng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Yifeng
Li Yifeng
Li Yifeng
Date of Birth
4 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Mr. Six
(2015)
6.5
Animal World
(2018)
Filmography
6.5
Animal World
Animal World / Dong wu shi jie
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, China
Watch trailer
6.9
Mr. Six
Lao pao er
Action, Drama
2015, China
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