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Moemi Katayama
Moemi Katayama Moemi Katayama
Kinoafisha Persons Moemi Katayama

Moemi Katayama

Moemi Katayama

Date of Birth
1 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Shoplifters 7.6
Shoplifters (2018)
City Hunter 6.4
City Hunter (2024)
Matching 5.6
Matching (2023)

Filmography

City Hunter 6.4
City Hunter Shiti Hanta
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, Japan
Matching 5.6
Matching Matching
Drama 2023, Japan
Shoplifters 7.6
Shoplifters Manbiki kazoku / Shoplifters
Drama 2018, Japan
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