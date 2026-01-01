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Filmography
Moemi Katayama
Moemi Katayama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moemi Katayama
Moemi Katayama
Moemi Katayama
Date of Birth
1 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
Shoplifters
(2018)
6.4
City Hunter
(2024)
5.6
Matching
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
City Hunter
Shiti Hanta
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, Japan
5.6
Matching
Matching
Drama
2023, Japan
7.6
Shoplifters
Manbiki kazoku / Shoplifters
Drama
2018, Japan
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