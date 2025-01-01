Anna Goroyan

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Tibra 6.1
Tibra (2022)
0.0
Kopyo Longina (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Director 2
Tibra 6.1
Tibra Tibra
Thriller 2022, Russia
Kopyo Longina
Detective, Adventure 2019, Russia
