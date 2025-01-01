Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anna Goroyan
Anna Goroyan
Anna Goroyan
Anna Goroyan
Anna Goroyan
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.1
Tibra
(2022)
0.0
Kopyo Longina
(2019)
Filmography
2
Films
2
Director
2
6.1
Tibra
Tibra
Thriller
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Kopyo Longina
Detective, Adventure
2019, Russia
