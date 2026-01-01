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Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Parkinson Awards

Awards and nominations of Katherine Parkinson

Katherine Parkinson
Awards and nominations of Katherine Parkinson
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Actress in a Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
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