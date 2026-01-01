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About
Filmography
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Date of Birth
30 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Super Dark Times
(2017)
6.6
Next
(2020)
5.7
Christmas on Every Page
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2021
2020
2017
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
3.7
The Yeti
The Yeti
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Christmas on Every Page
Christmas on Every Page
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
5.6
The Free Fall
The Free Fall
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
6.6
Super Dark Times
Super Dark Times
Thriller
2017, USA
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