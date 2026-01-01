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Elizabeth Cappuccino
Elizabeth Cappuccino Elizabeth Cappuccino
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Cappuccino

Elizabeth Cappuccino

Elizabeth Cappuccino

Date of Birth
30 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Super Dark Times 6.6
Super Dark Times (2017)
Next 6.6
Next (2020)
5.7
Christmas on Every Page (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Yeti 3.7
The Yeti The Yeti
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Christmas on Every Page Christmas on Every Page
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
The Free Fall 5.6
The Free Fall The Free Fall
Horror 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Next 6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
Super Dark Times 6.6
Super Dark Times Super Dark Times
Thriller 2017, USA
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