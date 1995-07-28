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Filmography
Charlotte Beaumont
Charlotte Beaumont
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlotte Beaumont
Charlotte Beaumont
Charlotte Beaumont
Date of Birth
28 July 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.3
Broadchurch
(2013)
8.1
Skins
(2007)
6.5
Butterfly Kisses
(2017)
Filmography
6.5
Butterfly Kisses
Butterfly Kisses
Drama
2017, Great Britain
8.3
Broadchurch
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Great Britain
6
Six Bullets
6 Bullets
Action
2012, USA
8.1
Skins
Drama, Comedy
2007, Great Britain
Untitled JJ Abrams Project
Untitled JJ Abrams Project
Drama
, USA
Brides
Brides
Drama, Horror, Thriller
, USA
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