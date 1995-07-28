Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Charlotte Beaumont
Charlotte Beaumont Charlotte Beaumont
Kinoafisha Persons Charlotte Beaumont

Charlotte Beaumont

Charlotte Beaumont

Date of Birth
28 July 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch (2013)
Skins 8.1
Skins (2007)
Butterfly Kisses 6.5
Butterfly Kisses (2017)

Filmography

Butterfly Kisses 6.5
Butterfly Kisses Butterfly Kisses
Drama 2017, Great Britain
Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Great Britain
Six Bullets 6
Six Bullets 6 Bullets
Action 2012, USA
Skins 8.1
Skins
Drama, Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Untitled JJ Abrams Project Untitled JJ Abrams Project
Drama , USA
Brides Brides
Drama, Horror, Thriller , USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more