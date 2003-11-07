Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lara McDonnell
Lara McDonnell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara McDonnell
Lara McDonnell
Lara McDonnell
Date of Birth
7 November 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
The Delinquent Season
(2018)
6.2
Greatest Days
(2023)
5.7
Ballistic
(2025)
Filmography
5.7
Ballistic
Ballistic
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
6.2
Greatest Days
Greatest Days
Musical
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5
The Holiday
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
5.1
The Last Bus
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, Great Britain
4.2
Artemis Fowl
Artemis Fowl
Fantasy, Family
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Delinquent Season
The Delinquent Season
Drama, Romantic
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree