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Lara McDonnell
Lara McDonnell Lara McDonnell
Kinoafisha Persons Lara McDonnell

Lara McDonnell

Lara McDonnell

Date of Birth
7 November 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Delinquent Season 7.4
The Delinquent Season (2018)
Greatest Days 6.2
Greatest Days (2023)
Ballistic 5.7
Ballistic (2025)

Filmography

Ballistic 5.7
Ballistic Ballistic
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Greatest Days 6.2
Greatest Days Greatest Days
Musical 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Holiday 5
The Holiday
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
The Last Bus 5.1
The Last Bus
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, Great Britain
Artemis Fowl 4.2
Artemis Fowl Artemis Fowl
Fantasy, Family 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Delinquent Season 7.4
The Delinquent Season The Delinquent Season
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
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