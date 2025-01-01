Menu
About
Filmography
Andrey Permyakov
Andrey Permyakov
Andrey Permyakov
Date of Birth
17 November 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
6.7
The Scythian
(2017)
0.0
Legenda Ferrari
(2020)
0.0
Chernaya gora
(2024)
3
Chernaya gora
Detective
2024, Russia
Legenda Ferrari
Drama, Detective
2020, Russia
6.7
The Scythian
Skif
Drama, History, Fantasy
2017, Russia
