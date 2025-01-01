Andrey Permyakov

Menu
Date of Birth
17 November 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

The Scythian 6.7
The Scythian (2017)
Legenda Ferrari 0.0
Legenda Ferrari (2020)
Chernaya gora 0.0
Chernaya gora (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 1 TV Shows 2 Actor 3
Chernaya gora
Chernaya gora
Detective 2024, Russia
Legenda Ferrari
Legenda Ferrari
Drama, Detective 2020, Russia
The Scythian 6.7
The Scythian Skif
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
