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Filmography
Evelyne Buyle
Evelyne Buyle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evelyne Buyle
Evelyne Buyle
Evelyne Buyle
Date of Birth
3 July 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Le retour du héros
(2018)
6.5
Hail the Artist
(1973)
6.1
Crescendo
(2026)
Filmography
6.1
Crescendo
L'objet du délit
Comedy, Drama
2026, France / Belgium
4.9
Sweet Jesus
Doux Jésus
Comedy
2025, France
6.1
Les apparences
Les apparences
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, France / Belgium
6.6
Le retour du héros
Le retour du héros
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure
2018, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Hail the Artist
Salut l'artiste
Drama, Comedy
1973, France / Italy
6.1
The Troubles of Alfred
Les malheurs d'Alfred
Comedy, Romantic, Sport
1972, France
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