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Evelyne Buyle
Evelyne Buyle Evelyne Buyle
Kinoafisha Persons Evelyne Buyle

Evelyne Buyle

Evelyne Buyle

Date of Birth
3 July 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Le retour du héros 6.6
Le retour du héros (2018)
Hail the Artist 6.5
Hail the Artist (1973)
Crescendo 6.1
Crescendo (2026)

Filmography

Crescendo 6.1
Crescendo L'objet du délit
Comedy, Drama 2026, France / Belgium
4.9
Sweet Jesus Doux Jésus
Comedy 2025, France
Les apparences 6.1
Les apparences Les apparences
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, France / Belgium
Le retour du héros 6.6
Le retour du héros Le retour du héros
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure 2018, France
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Hail the Artist 6.5
Hail the Artist Salut l'artiste
Drama, Comedy 1973, France / Italy
The Troubles of Alfred 6.1
The Troubles of Alfred Les malheurs d'Alfred
Comedy, Romantic, Sport 1972, France
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