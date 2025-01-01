Aleksandr Pantykin

Menu
Date of Birth
12 January 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

You Are My Only Love 7.5
You Are My Only Love (1993)
You Exist 7.4
You Exist (1993)
A Moslem 6.9
A Moslem (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bird 6.3
Bird Ptitsa
Romantic 2017, Russia
Your Rock 6.7
Your Rock Your Rock
Documentary 2017, Russia
Let me kiss you… again 5.9
Let me kiss you… again Let me kiss you… again
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
Blazhennaya 4.4
Blazhennaya Blazhennaya
Drama 2008, Russia / Ukraine
Dolgozhdannaya lyubov 5.8
Dolgozhdannaya lyubov Dolgozhdannaya lyubov
Romantic 2008, Russia
The railway 6.3
The railway The railway
Drama 2007, Russia
Parni iz stali
Parni iz stali
Drama, Action, Crime 2005, Russia
Hiromant
Hiromant
Drama, Crime, Detective 2005, Russia
Tyomnaya noch 5.2
Tyomnaya noch Tyomnaya noch
Romantic, Drama 2004, Russia
Sel' 5.4
Sel' Sel'
Romantic 2003, Russia
Pravda o shchelpakh 6.2
Pravda o shchelpakh Pravda o shchelpakh
Drama 2003, Russia
Po tu storonu volkov
Po tu storonu volkov
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2002, Russia
Privet, malysh! 6.9
Privet, malysh! Privet, malysh!
Romantic, Comedy 2001, Russia
From Hell to Hell 6.3
From Hell to Hell Iz ada v ad
Drama, War 1996, Belarus / Germany / Russia
A Moslem 6.9
A Moslem Musulmanin
Drama 1995, Russia
Everything Will Be Fine! 6.9
Everything Will Be Fine! Vsyo budet khorosho
Romantic 1995, Russia
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa 4.5
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa Domovik i kruzhevnitsa
Comedy, Family 1995, Russia
An Airplane Flies to Russia 6.6
An Airplane Flies to Russia Samolyot letit v Rossiyu
Comedy, Action 1994, Russia
Sleeping passenger 5.8
Sleeping passenger Sleeping passenger
Detective 1994, Russia
Makarov 6.8
Makarov Makarov
Action, Drama, Thriller 1993, Russia
You Exist 7.4
You Exist Tu es...
Drama 1993, Russia
You Are My Only Love 7.5
You Are My Only Love You Are My Only Love
Drama 1993, Russia
Patrioticheskaya komediya 6.2
Patrioticheskaya komediya Patrioticheskaya komediya
Fantasy, Comedy 1992, Russia
Gubernator 6.4
Gubernator Gubernator
History, Drama 1991, USSR
