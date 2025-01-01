Menu
Aleksandr Pantykin
Aleksandr Pantykin
Date of Birth
12 January 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.5
You Are My Only Love
(1993)
7.4
You Exist
(1993)
6.9
A Moslem
(1995)
6.3
Bird
Ptitsa
Romantic
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Your Rock
Your Rock
Documentary
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Let me kiss you… again
Let me kiss you… again
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
4.4
Blazhennaya
Blazhennaya
Drama
2008, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
5.8
Dolgozhdannaya lyubov
Dolgozhdannaya lyubov
Romantic
2008, Russia
6.3
The railway
The railway
Drama
2007, Russia
Parni iz stali
Drama, Action, Crime
2005, Russia
Hiromant
Drama, Crime, Detective
2005, Russia
5.2
Tyomnaya noch
Tyomnaya noch
Romantic, Drama
2004, Russia
5.4
Sel'
Sel'
Romantic
2003, Russia
6.2
Pravda o shchelpakh
Pravda o shchelpakh
Drama
2003, Russia
Po tu storonu volkov
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2002, Russia
6.9
Privet, malysh!
Privet, malysh!
Romantic, Comedy
2001, Russia
6.3
From Hell to Hell
Iz ada v ad
Drama, War
1996, Belarus / Germany / Russia
6.9
A Moslem
Musulmanin
Drama
1995, Russia
6.9
Everything Will Be Fine!
Vsyo budet khorosho
Romantic
1995, Russia
4.5
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa
Comedy, Family
1995, Russia
6.6
An Airplane Flies to Russia
Samolyot letit v Rossiyu
Comedy, Action
1994, Russia
5.8
Sleeping passenger
Sleeping passenger
Detective
1994, Russia
6.8
Makarov
Makarov
Action, Drama, Thriller
1993, Russia
7.4
You Exist
Tu es...
Drama
1993, Russia
7.5
You Are My Only Love
You Are My Only Love
Drama
1993, Russia
6.2
Patrioticheskaya komediya
Patrioticheskaya komediya
Fantasy, Comedy
1992, Russia
6.4
Gubernator
Gubernator
History, Drama
1991, USSR
