Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mavie Hörbiger
Mavie Hörbiger Mavie Hörbiger
Kinoafisha Persons Mavie Hörbiger

Mavie Hörbiger

Mavie Hörbiger

Date of Birth
14 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Ground beneath my Feet 6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet (2019)
Willkommen in Hamburg 5.9
Willkommen in Hamburg (2013)
Me and the Others 5.5
Me and the Others (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Me and the Others 5.5
Me and the Others
Drama, 2021, Germany
The Ground beneath my Feet 6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet Der Boden unter den Füssen / The Ground Beneath My Feet
Drama 2019, Austria
Axolotl Overkill 5.2
Axolotl Overkill Axolotl Overkill
Drama 2017, Germany
Willkommen in Hamburg 5.9
Willkommen in Hamburg Willkommen in Hamburg
Comedy 2013, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more