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About
Filmography
Mavie Hörbiger
Mavie Hörbiger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mavie Hörbiger
Mavie Hörbiger
Mavie Hörbiger
Date of Birth
14 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet
(2019)
5.9
Willkommen in Hamburg
(2013)
5.5
Me and the Others
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2021
2019
2017
2013
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
5.5
Me and the Others
Drama,
2021, Germany
6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet
Der Boden unter den Füssen / The Ground Beneath My Feet
Drama
2019, Austria
5.2
Axolotl Overkill
Axolotl Overkill
Drama
2017, Germany
5.9
Willkommen in Hamburg
Willkommen in Hamburg
Comedy
2013, Germany
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