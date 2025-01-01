Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cailee Spaeny
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cailee Spaeny
Cailee Spaeny
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cailee Spaeny
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree