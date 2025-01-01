Menu
Aida Garifullina
Aida Garifullina
Aida Garifullina
Date of Birth
30 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.7
Puccini: La Bohème
(2017)
0.0
Avatar
(2022)
0.0
OperaHD: Snegurochka
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Reality-TV
Year
All
2025
2022
2017
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
TheatreHD: Obruchenie v monastyre
Opera
2025, Germany
Tickets
Avatar
Reality-TV
2022, Russia
OperaHD: Snegurochka
Opera
2017, France
Watch trailer
7.7
Puccini: La Bohème
Puccini: La Bohème
Opera
2017, France
