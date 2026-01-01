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About
Filmography
Lisa Tomaschewsky
Lisa Tomaschewsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Tomaschewsky
Lisa Tomaschewsky
Lisa Tomaschewsky
Date of Birth
22 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Deutschland 83
(2015)
6.7
Gut gegen Nordwind
(2019)
4.4
Hot Dog
(2018)
Filmography
6.7
Gut gegen Nordwind
The space between the lines
Romantic
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
4.4
Hot Dog
Hot Dog
Action, Comedy
2018, Germany
Watch trailer
4.1
Verrückt nach Fixi
Verrückt nach Fixi
Comedy
2016, Germany
7.9
Deutschland 83
Drama, Action, Thriller,
2015, USA
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