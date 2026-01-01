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Lisa Tomaschewsky
Lisa Tomaschewsky Lisa Tomaschewsky
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Tomaschewsky

Lisa Tomaschewsky

Lisa Tomaschewsky

Date of Birth
22 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Deutschland 83 7.9
Deutschland 83 (2015)
Gut gegen Nordwind 6.7
Gut gegen Nordwind (2019)
Hot Dog 4.4
Hot Dog (2018)

Filmography

Gut gegen Nordwind 6.7
Gut gegen Nordwind The space between the lines
Romantic 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Hot Dog 4.4
Hot Dog Hot Dog
Action, Comedy 2018, Germany
Watch trailer
Verrückt nach Fixi 4.1
Verrückt nach Fixi Verrückt nach Fixi
Comedy 2016, Germany
Deutschland 83 7.9
Deutschland 83
Drama, Action, Thriller, 2015, USA
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