The series "Deutschland" is a visually striking show for fans of spy games, characterized by the distinctive style of the decade and the Cold War era as a whole. A young East German non-commissioned officer must take off his native uniform, put on the uniform of the FRG, and infiltrate the enemy's ranks. In the NATO headquarters, he must obtain information about the possible start of the Third World War, as the communist camp genuinely fears a nuclear apocalypse. Behind the Berlin Wall, a completely different life awaits him, with many new faces and deadly traps.

