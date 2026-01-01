Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natali Yura
Natali Yura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natali Yura
Natali Yura
Natali Yura
Date of Birth
4 April 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.2
Tri sestry
(2017)
4.8
Cash Out
(2024)
4.4
Reprisal
(2018)
Filmography
3.2
The Gentleman Thief
The Gentleman Thief
Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Cash Out 2: High Rollers
High Rollers
Action
2025, USA
4.8
Cash Out
Cash Out
Action
2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Life
The Life
Short, Drama
2023, Russia
3
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
4.4
Reprisal
Reprisal
Action, Thriller, Crime
2018, Great Britain
5.2
Tri sestry
Tri sestry
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree