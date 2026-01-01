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Natali Yura
Natali Yura Natali Yura
Kinoafisha Persons Natali Yura

Natali Yura

Natali Yura

Date of Birth
4 April 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Tri sestry 5.2
Tri sestry (2017)
Cash Out 4.8
Cash Out (2024)
Reprisal 4.4
Reprisal (2018)

Filmography

The Gentleman Thief 3.2
The Gentleman Thief The Gentleman Thief
Action 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Cash Out 2: High Rollers 3.9
Cash Out 2: High Rollers High Rollers
Action 2025, USA
Cash Out 4.8
Cash Out Cash Out
Action 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Life
The Life The Life
Short, Drama 2023, Russia
Fortress: Sniper's Eye 3
Fortress: Sniper's Eye Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Reprisal 4.4
Reprisal Reprisal
Action, Thriller, Crime 2018, Great Britain
Tri sestry 5.2
Tri sestry Tri sestry
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
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