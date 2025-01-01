Menu
Alena Uzlyuk
Alena Uzlyuk
Alena Uzlyuk
Date of Birth
16 November 1968
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.3
Lessons of Tolerance
(2023)
6.8
Pryputni
(2017)
5.4
Ty budesh moey
(2013)
Filmography
7.3
Lessons of Tolerance
Uroky tolerantnosti
Comedy
2023, Ukraine
5.1
Jumper. Treasure Hunting 3D
Jumper. Treasure Hunting 3D
Animation, Family
2020, Kazakhstan / Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Pryputni
Pryputni
Drama, Comedy
2017, Ukraine
Lyubimaya uchitelnica
Drama
2016, Ukraine
5.4
Ty budesh moey
Ty budesh moey
Romantic
2013, Russia
