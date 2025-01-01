Menu
Alena Uzlyuk

Date of Birth
16 November 1968
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Lessons of Tolerance 7.3
Lessons of Tolerance (2023)
Pryputni 6.8
Pryputni (2017)
Ty budesh moey 5.4
Ty budesh moey (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 4 TV Shows 1 Actress 5
Lessons of Tolerance 7.3
Lessons of Tolerance Uroky tolerantnosti
Comedy 2023, Ukraine
Jumper. Treasure Hunting 3D 5.1
Jumper. Treasure Hunting 3D Jumper. Treasure Hunting 3D
Animation, Family 2020, Kazakhstan / Russia
Pryputni 6.8
Pryputni Pryputni
Drama, Comedy 2017, Ukraine
Lyubimaya uchitelnica
Lyubimaya uchitelnica
Drama 2016, Ukraine
Ty budesh moey 5.4
Ty budesh moey Ty budesh moey
Romantic 2013, Russia
