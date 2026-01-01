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Filmography
Nina Naboka
Nina Naboka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Naboka
Nina Naboka
Nina Naboka
Date of Birth
11 August 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Lessons of Tolerance
(2023)
6.9
Pryputni
(2017)
6.3
Zabytaya zhenschina
(2017)
Filmography
7.4
Lessons of Tolerance
Uroky tolerantnosti
Comedy
2023, Ukraine
5.7
Jailbird
Jailbird
Comedy, Drama
2022, Italy / Ukraine
Krishtalevі vershini
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Plennica
Drama, Romantic, Crime
2021, Ukraine
Labіrint
Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
Yalinka na mіlyon
Comedy, Romantic,
2019, Ukraine
6.3
Zabytaya zhenschina
Romantic,
2017, Russia
Kogda papa Ded Moroz
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine/Russia
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