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Nina Naboka
Nina Naboka Nina Naboka
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Naboka

Nina Naboka

Nina Naboka

Date of Birth
11 August 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Lessons of Tolerance 7.4
Lessons of Tolerance (2023)
Pryputni 6.9
Pryputni (2017)
Zabytaya zhenschina 6.3
Zabytaya zhenschina (2017)

Filmography

Lessons of Tolerance 7.4
Lessons of Tolerance Uroky tolerantnosti
Comedy 2023, Ukraine
Jailbird 5.7
Jailbird Jailbird
Comedy, Drama 2022, Italy / Ukraine
Krishtalevі vershini
Krishtalevі vershini
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Plennica
Plennica
Drama, Romantic, Crime 2021, Ukraine
Labіrint
Labіrint
Romantic, 2020, Ukraine
Yalinka na mіlyon
Yalinka na mіlyon
Comedy, Romantic, 2019, Ukraine
Zabytaya zhenschina 6.3
Zabytaya zhenschina
Romantic, 2017, Russia
Kogda papa Ded Moroz
Kogda papa Ded Moroz
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine/Russia
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