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Leo Ashizawa
Leo Ashizawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Ashizawa
Leo Ashizawa
Leo Ashizawa
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Tomb Raider
(2018)
Filmography
6.9
Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2018, USA
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