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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luc Schiltz
Luc Schiltz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luc Schiltz
Luc Schiltz
Luc Schiltz
Date of Birth
16 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Breathing Underwater
(2024)
6.7
Team Spirit
(2016)
6.7
Unité 42
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2019
2017
2016
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
7.3
Breathing Underwater
Hors d'Haleine
Drama
2024, Luxembourg
4.6
Invisible Sue
Invisible Sue
Fantasy, Adventure
2019, Germany / Luxembourg
6.7
Unité 42
Drama, Crime
2017, Belgium
5.9
Barrage
Barrage
Drama
2017, Luxembourg / Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.7
Team Spirit
L'outsider
Thriller, Drama, Biography
2016, France
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