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Luc Schiltz
Luc Schiltz Luc Schiltz
Kinoafisha Persons Luc Schiltz

Luc Schiltz

Luc Schiltz

Date of Birth
16 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Breathing Underwater 7.3
Breathing Underwater (2024)
Team Spirit 6.7
Team Spirit (2016)
Unité 42 6.7
Unité 42 (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Breathing Underwater 7.3
Breathing Underwater Hors d'Haleine
Drama 2024, Luxembourg
Invisible Sue 4.6
Invisible Sue Invisible Sue
Fantasy, Adventure 2019, Germany / Luxembourg
Unité 42 6.7
Unité 42
Drama, Crime 2017, Belgium
Barrage 5.9
Barrage Barrage
Drama 2017, Luxembourg / Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Team Spirit 6.7
Team Spirit L'outsider
Thriller, Drama, Biography 2016, France
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