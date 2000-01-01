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Michael Sheasby
Michael Sheasby Michael Sheasby
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sheasby

Michael Sheasby

Michael Sheasby

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Nightingale 7.3
The Nightingale (2018)
The Secrets She Keeps 6.7
The Secrets She Keeps (2020)
Bosch & Rockit 6.5
Bosch & Rockit (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bosch & Rockit 6.5
Bosch & Rockit Bosch & Rockit
Drama 2022, Australia
Watch trailer
The Secrets She Keeps 6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2020, Australia
The Nightingale 7.3
The Nightingale The Nightingale
Crime, Drama 2018, Australia
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