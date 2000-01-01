Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Sheasby
Michael Sheasby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sheasby
Michael Sheasby
Michael Sheasby
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Nightingale
(2018)
6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
(2020)
6.5
Bosch & Rockit
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2018
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
6.5
Bosch & Rockit
Bosch & Rockit
Drama
2022, Australia
Watch trailer
6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2020, Australia
7.3
The Nightingale
The Nightingale
Crime, Drama
2018, Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree