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Nathalie Boltt
Nathalie Boltt Nathalie Boltt
Kinoafisha Persons Nathalie Boltt

Nathalie Boltt

Nathalie Boltt

Date of Birth
19 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

District 9 8.0
District 9 (2009)
Bad Genius 6.9
Bad Genius (2024)
Riverdale 6.7
Riverdale (2017)

Filmography

Holy Days 5.9
Holy Days Holy Days
Comedy, Drama 2026, New Zealand / Canada
Watch trailer
Bad Genius 6.9
Bad Genius Bad Genius
Thriller 2024, Canada
Watch trailer
Demonic 5.2
Demonic Demonic
Horror 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Riverdale 6.7
Riverdale
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
24 Hours to Live 6.5
24 Hours to Live 24 Hours to Live
Thriller, Action 2017, USA / China
Watch trailer
District 9 8
District 9 District 9
Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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