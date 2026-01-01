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Filmography
Nathalie Boltt
Nathalie Boltt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Boltt
Nathalie Boltt
Nathalie Boltt
Date of Birth
19 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
District 9
(2009)
6.9
Bad Genius
(2024)
6.7
Riverdale
(2017)
Filmography
5.9
Holy Days
Holy Days
Comedy, Drama
2026, New Zealand / Canada
Watch trailer
6.9
Bad Genius
Bad Genius
Thriller
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
5.2
Demonic
Demonic
Horror
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
6.7
Riverdale
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, USA
6.5
24 Hours to Live
24 Hours to Live
Thriller, Action
2017, USA / China
Watch trailer
8
District 9
District 9
Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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