Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Manuela Vellés
Manuela Vellés
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuela Vellés
Manuela Vellés
Manuela Vellés
Date of Birth
16 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Velvet
(2014)
7.0
Kidnapped
(2010)
6.7
Cuatro paredes
(2025)
Filmography
3.7
Ni contigo ni sin mí
Ni contigo ni sin mí
2026, Spain
6.7
Cuatro paredes
Cuatro paredes
Drama
2025, Spain
5.9
Free Falling
Free Falling
Drama
2024, Spain
6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Spain
5.9
Muse
Muse
Thriller
2017, Spain
Watch trailer
7.5
Velvet
Drama
2014, Spain
7
Kidnapped
Secuestrados
Thriller
2010, Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Caótica Ana
Caótica Ana / Caotica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2007, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree