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Manuela Vellés
Manuela Vellés Manuela Vellés
Kinoafisha Persons Manuela Vellés

Manuela Vellés

Manuela Vellés

Date of Birth
16 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Velvet 7.5
Velvet (2014)
Kidnapped 7.0
Kidnapped (2010)
6.7
Cuatro paredes (2025)

Filmography

Ni contigo ni sin mí 3.7
Ni contigo ni sin mí Ni contigo ni sin mí
2026, Spain
6.7
Cuatro paredes Cuatro paredes
Drama 2025, Spain
Free Falling 5.9
Free Falling Free Falling
Drama 2024, Spain
High Seas 6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Spain
Muse 5.9
Muse Muse
Thriller 2017, Spain
Watch trailer
Velvet 7.5
Velvet
Drama 2014, Spain
Kidnapped 7
Kidnapped Secuestrados
Thriller 2010, Spain
Watch trailer
Caótica Ana 6.4
Caótica Ana Caótica Ana / Caotica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Spain
Watch trailer
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