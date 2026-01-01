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Kinoafisha Persons Björn Runge Awards

Awards and nominations of Björn Runge

Björn Runge
Awards and nominations of Björn Runge
Berlin International Film Festival 2004 Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Blue Angel
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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