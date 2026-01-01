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Michael Idov
Michael Idov Michael Idov
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Idov

Michael Idov

Michael Idov

Date of Birth
9 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Composer

Popular Films

Summertime 7.3
Summertime (2018)
Dzhetlag 7.0
Dzhetlag (2021)
The Optimists 6.7
The Optimists (2017)

Filmography

Dzhetlag 5.5
Dzhetlag
Drama, Comedy, 2021, Russia
Dzhetlag 7
Dzhetlag Dzhetlag
Comedy, Drama 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Summertime 7.3
Summertime Leto
Biography, Drama, Musical 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Humorist 6.5
The Humorist Yumorist
Drama, Biography 2018, Russia / Latvia / Czechia
Watch trailer
The Optimists 6.7
The Optimists
Drama 2017, Russia
Dukhless 2 6.3
Dukhless 2 Dukhless 2
Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Stratagem Stratagem
Action, Thriller , USA
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