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About
Michael Idov
Michael Idov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Idov
Michael Idov
Michael Idov
Date of Birth
9 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Composer
Popular Films
7.3
Summertime
(2018)
Tickets
7.0
Dzhetlag
(2021)
6.7
The Optimists
(2017)
Filmography
5.5
Dzhetlag
Drama, Comedy,
2021, Russia
7
Dzhetlag
Dzhetlag
Comedy, Drama
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Summertime
Leto
Biography, Drama, Musical
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
The Humorist
Yumorist
Drama, Biography
2018, Russia / Latvia / Czechia
Watch trailer
6.7
The Optimists
Drama
2017, Russia
6.3
Dukhless 2
Dukhless 2
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Stratagem
Stratagem
Action, Thriller
, USA
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