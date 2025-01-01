Menu
Awards and nominations of O'Shea Jackson Jr.

O'Shea Jackson Jr.
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
