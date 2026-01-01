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Auguste Lumière
Auguste Lumière
Kinoafisha
Persons
Auguste Lumière
Auguste Lumière
Auguste Lumière
Date of Birth
19 October 1862
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
10 April 1954
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
8.1
Lumière!
(2017)
Filmography
8.1
Lumière!
Lumière!
Documentary
2017, France
Watch trailer
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