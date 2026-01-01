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Auguste Lumière
Auguste Lumière Auguste Lumière
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Auguste Lumière

Auguste Lumière

Date of Birth
19 October 1862
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
10 April 1954
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Lumière! 8.1
Lumière! (2017)

Filmography

Lumière! 8.1
Lumière! Lumière!
Documentary 2017, France
Watch trailer
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