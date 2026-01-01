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Matt Lasky
Matt Lasky Matt Lasky
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Lasky

Matt Lasky

Matt Lasky

Date of Birth
12 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Odyssey 8.8
The Odyssey (2026)
How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Grimm 7.7
Grimm (2011)

Filmography

The Odyssey 8.8
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
American Horror Stories 6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror 2021, USA
Road to Red 3.8
Road to Red Road to Red
Action, Adventure, Horror 2020, USA / Portugal
Havenhurst 5.2
Havenhurst Havenhurst
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Scorpion 7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
Grimm 7.7
Grimm
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2011, USA
How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
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