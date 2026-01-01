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Filmography
Matt Lasky
Matt Lasky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Lasky
Matt Lasky
Matt Lasky
Date of Birth
12 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.8
The Odyssey
(2026)
Tickets
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
7.7
Grimm
(2011)
Filmography
8.8
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror
2021, USA
3.8
Road to Red
Road to Red
Action, Adventure, Horror
2020, USA / Portugal
5.2
Havenhurst
Havenhurst
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
7.7
Grimm
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2011, USA
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
Show more
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