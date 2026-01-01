Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalya Shaposhnikova
Natalya Shaposhnikova Natalya Shaposhnikova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Shaposhnikova

Natalya Shaposhnikova

Natalya Shaposhnikova

Date of Birth
20 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Chyornaya voda 5.4
Chyornaya voda (2016)
Вспомни меня 0.0
Вспомни меня (2016)

Filmography

Chyornaya voda 5.4
Chyornaya voda Chyornaya voda
Horror, Drama 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Вспомни меня
Вспомни меня Вспомни меня
Romantic 2016, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more