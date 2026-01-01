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Filmography
Natalya Shaposhnikova
Natalya Shaposhnikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Shaposhnikova
Natalya Shaposhnikova
Natalya Shaposhnikova
Date of Birth
20 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.4
Chyornaya voda
(2016)
0.0
Вспомни меня
(2016)
Filmography
5.4
Chyornaya voda
Chyornaya voda
Horror, Drama
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Вспомни меня
Вспомни меня
Romantic
2016, Russia
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