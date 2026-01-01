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Ol Parker
Ol Parker Ol Parker
Kinoafisha Persons Ol Parker

Ol Parker

Ol Parker

Date of Birth
2 June 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 7.2
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
Now Is Good 7.1
Now Is Good (2012)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 6.9
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

Filmography

Office Romance 5.9
Office Romance Office Romance
Comedy, Romantic 2026, USA
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Ticket to Paradise 6.6
Ticket to Paradise Ticket to Paradise
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA / Great Britain
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A Boy Called Christmas 6.8
A Boy Called Christmas A Boy Called Christmas
Family, Fantasy 2021, Czechia / Great Britain
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Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 7.2
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Мамма MIA!: Here We Go Again!
Musical 2018, USA
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The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 6.7
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2015, USA / Great Britain
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Now Is Good 7.1
Now Is Good Now Is Good
Romantic 2012, Great Britain
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The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 6.9
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
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