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Ol Parker
Ol Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ol Parker
Ol Parker
Ol Parker
Date of Birth
2 June 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.2
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
(2018)
7.1
Now Is Good
(2012)
6.9
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
(2011)
Filmography
5.9
Office Romance
Office Romance
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Ticket to Paradise
Ticket to Paradise
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
A Boy Called Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
Family, Fantasy
2021, Czechia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Мамма MIA!: Here We Go Again!
Musical
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Comedy, Drama
2015, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Now Is Good
Now Is Good
Romantic
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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