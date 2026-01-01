Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Léonor Serraille
Léonor Serraille Léonor Serraille
Kinoafisha Persons Léonor Serraille

Léonor Serraille

Léonor Serraille

Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Mother and Son 6.6
Mother and Son (2022)
Montparnasse Bienvenue 6.5
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
6.3
Ari (2025)

Filmography

6.3
Ari Ari
Drama 2025, France / Belgium
Mother and Son 6.6
Mother and Son Un petit frère
Drama 2022, France
Montparnasse Bienvenue 6.5
Montparnasse Bienvenue Jeune femme
Drama, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more