Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Léonor Serraille
Léonor Serraille
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léonor Serraille
Léonor Serraille
Léonor Serraille
Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.6
Mother and Son
(2022)
6.5
Montparnasse Bienvenue
(2017)
6.3
Ari
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Ari
Ari
Drama
2025, France / Belgium
6.6
Mother and Son
Un petit frère
Drama
2022, France
6.5
Montparnasse Bienvenue
Jeune femme
Drama, Comedy
2017, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree