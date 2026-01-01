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About
Kunihiko Yuyama
Kunihiko Yuyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kunihiko Yuyama
Kunihiko Yuyama
Kunihiko Yuyama
Date of Birth
15 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
Pokémon
(1997)
7.0
Rudolf the Black Cat
(2016)
5.9
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom
(2011)
Filmography
7
Rudolf the Black Cat
Rudolf the Black Cat / Rudorufu to ippai attena
Animation, Children's, Comedy
2016, Japan
Watch trailer
5.4
Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
Gekijouban Pokketto monsutâ Besuto uisshu: Shinsoku no Genosekuto Myûtsû kakusei
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Anime
2013, Japan
5.6
Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice
Gekijoban Pocket Monster Best Wishes! Kyurem vs Seikenshi Keldeo
Adventure, Fantasy, Anime
2012, Japan
5.4
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom
Gekijouban Pokketo monsutâ Besuto wisshu: Pikutini to kuroku eiyuu Zekuromu
Adventure, Anime
2011, Japan
5.9
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom
Pokemon the Movie: White - Victini and Zekrom
Adventure, Anime, Animation
2011, Japan
5.8
Pokémon: Jirachi—Wish Maker
Gekijouban Poketto monsutâ Adobansu jenerêshon: Nanayo no negaiboshi Jirâchi
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2003, Japan / USA
7.4
Pokémon
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
1997, Japan
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