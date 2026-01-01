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Kunihiko Yuyama
Kunihiko Yuyama Kunihiko Yuyama
Kinoafisha Persons Kunihiko Yuyama

Kunihiko Yuyama

Kunihiko Yuyama

Date of Birth
15 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Pokémon 7.4
Pokémon (1997)
Rudolf the Black Cat 7.0
Rudolf the Black Cat (2016)
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom 5.9
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom (2011)

Filmography

Rudolf the Black Cat 7
Rudolf the Black Cat Rudolf the Black Cat / Rudorufu to ippai attena
Animation, Children's, Comedy 2016, Japan
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Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened 5.4
Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened Gekijouban Pokketto monsutâ Besuto uisshu: Shinsoku no Genosekuto Myûtsû kakusei
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Anime 2013, Japan
Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice 5.6
Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice Gekijoban Pocket Monster Best Wishes! Kyurem vs Seikenshi Keldeo
Adventure, Fantasy, Anime 2012, Japan
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom 5.4
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom Gekijouban Pokketo monsutâ Besuto wisshu: Pikutini to kuroku eiyuu Zekuromu
Adventure, Anime 2011, Japan
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom 5.9
Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and White—Victini and Zekrom Pokemon the Movie: White - Victini and Zekrom
Adventure, Anime, Animation 2011, Japan
Pokémon: Jirachi—Wish Maker 5.8
Pokémon: Jirachi—Wish Maker Gekijouban Poketto monsutâ Adobansu jenerêshon: Nanayo no negaiboshi Jirâchi
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2003, Japan / USA
Pokémon 7.4
Pokémon
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 1997, Japan
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