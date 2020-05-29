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About
Filmography
Yulyen Balmusov
Yulyen Balmusov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yulyen Balmusov
Yulyen Balmusov
Yulyen Balmusov
Date of Birth
6 July 1940
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
29 May 2020
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Scarlet Flower
(1952)
7.7
Skazka o rybake i rybke
(1950)
7.4
Lev i zayats
(1949)
Filmography
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Drama, History
2015, Russia
Syshchik Samovarov
Detective
2011, Russia
6
Ploshchad kartonnykh chasov
Ploshchad kartonnykh chasov
Children's, Animation
1986, USSR
5.5
Moy papa - kapitan
Moy papa - kapitan
Adventure, Family
1969, USSR
6.8
On the Same Planet
Na odnoy planete
Drama, Biography
1965, USSR
7.8
Scarlet Flower
Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.4
Tayozhnaya skazka
Tayozhnaya skazka
Animation, Short
1951, USSR
7.7
Skazka o rybake i rybke
Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family
1950, USSR
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