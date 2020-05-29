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Yulyen Balmusov Yulyen Balmusov
Kinoafisha Persons Yulyen Balmusov

Yulyen Balmusov

Yulyen Balmusov

Date of Birth
6 July 1940
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
29 May 2020
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Scarlet Flower 7.8
Scarlet Flower (1952)
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.7
Skazka o rybake i rybke (1950)
Lev i zayats 7.4
Lev i zayats (1949)

Filmography

Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Drama, History 2015, Russia
Syshchik Samovarov
Syshchik Samovarov
Detective 2011, Russia
Ploshchad kartonnykh chasov 6
Ploshchad kartonnykh chasov Ploshchad kartonnykh chasov
Children's, Animation 1986, USSR
Moy papa - kapitan 5.5
Moy papa - kapitan Moy papa - kapitan
Adventure, Family 1969, USSR
On the Same Planet 6.8
On the Same Planet Na odnoy planete
Drama, Biography 1965, USSR
Scarlet Flower 7.8
Scarlet Flower Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy 1952, USSR
Tayozhnaya skazka 7.4
Tayozhnaya skazka Tayozhnaya skazka
Animation, Short 1951, USSR
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.7
Skazka o rybake i rybke Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family 1950, USSR
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