Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Kotov Aleksandr Kotov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Kotov

Aleksandr Kotov

Aleksandr Kotov

Date of Birth
26 August 1949
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 July 2016
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Scarlet Flower 7.8
Scarlet Flower (1952)
Lev i zayats 7.5
Lev i zayats (1949)
The Kreutzer Sonata 7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Kreutzer Sonata 7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata Kreytserova sonata
Drama 1987, USSR
Experts Are Investigating: Dinosaur 7
Experts Are Investigating: Dinosaur Следствие ведут знатоки: Динозавр
Crime 1972, USSR
Scarlet Flower 7.8
Scarlet Flower Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy 1952, USSR
Lev i zayats 7.5
Lev i zayats Lev i zayats
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more