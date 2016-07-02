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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Kotov
Aleksandr Kotov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kotov
Aleksandr Kotov
Aleksandr Kotov
Date of Birth
26 August 1949
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 July 2016
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.8
Scarlet Flower
(1952)
7.5
Lev i zayats
(1949)
7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Short
Year
All
1987
1972
1952
1949
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata
Kreytserova sonata
Drama
1987, USSR
7
Experts Are Investigating: Dinosaur
Следствие ведут знатоки: Динозавр
Crime
1972, USSR
7.8
Scarlet Flower
Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.5
Lev i zayats
Lev i zayats
Animation, Short
1949, USSR
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