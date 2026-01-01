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Lilith Stangenberg
Lilith Stangenberg Lilith Stangenberg
Kinoafisha Persons Lilith Stangenberg

Lilith Stangenberg

Lilith Stangenberg

Date of Birth
14 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Dying 7.7
Dying (2024)
The People vs. Fritz Bauer 7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer (2015)
Europa 6.9
Europa (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dying 7.7
Dying Sterben
Drama 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Europa 6.9
Europa Europa
Drama 2023, Austria / Great Britain
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe 5.6
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
Drama, Romantic 2022, France / Germany
Watch trailer
The Black Spider 5.7
The Black Spider Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama 2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Watch trailer
Bloodsuckers 6.2
Bloodsuckers Blutsauger
Comedy, Horror 2021, Germany
Hausen 5.7
Hausen
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2020, Germany
Wild 6.4
Wild Wild
Drama 2016, Germany
The People vs. Fritz Bauer 7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer
Drama, Thriller, Biography 2015, Germany
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