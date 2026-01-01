Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lilith Stangenberg
Lilith Stangenberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilith Stangenberg
Lilith Stangenberg
Lilith Stangenberg
Date of Birth
14 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Dying
(2024)
7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer
(2015)
6.9
Europa
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2016
2015
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actress
8
7.7
Dying
Sterben
Drama
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Europa
Europa
Drama
2023, Austria / Great Britain
5.6
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
Drama, Romantic
2022, France / Germany
Watch trailer
5.7
The Black Spider
Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama
2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.2
Bloodsuckers
Blutsauger
Comedy, Horror
2021, Germany
5.7
Hausen
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, Germany
6.4
Wild
Wild
Drama
2016, Germany
7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer
Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer
Drama, Thriller, Biography
2015, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree