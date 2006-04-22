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Filmography
Nathanael Saleh
Nathanael Saleh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathanael Saleh
Nathanael Saleh
Nathanael Saleh
Date of Birth
22 April 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Mary Poppins Returns
(2018)
6.6
Days of the Bagnold Summer
(2019)
6.1
The Letter for the King
(2020)
Filmography
5.1
The Last Bus
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, Great Britain
5.6
Dangerous Liaisons
Drama, History
2022, USA
6.1
The Letter for the King
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2020, USA
6.6
Days of the Bagnold Summer
Days of the Bagnold Summer
Comedy
2019, Great Britain
6.9
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family
2018, USA
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