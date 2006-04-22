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Nathanael Saleh
Nathanael Saleh Nathanael Saleh
Kinoafisha Persons Nathanael Saleh

Nathanael Saleh

Nathanael Saleh

Date of Birth
22 April 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Mary Poppins Returns 6.9
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Days of the Bagnold Summer 6.6
Days of the Bagnold Summer (2019)
The Letter for the King 6.1
The Letter for the King (2020)

Filmography

The Last Bus 5.1
The Last Bus
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, Great Britain
Dangerous Liaisons 5.6
Dangerous Liaisons
Drama, History 2022, USA
The Letter for the King 6.1
The Letter for the King
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2020, USA
Days of the Bagnold Summer 6.6
Days of the Bagnold Summer Days of the Bagnold Summer
Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Mary Poppins Returns 6.9
Mary Poppins Returns Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family 2018, USA
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