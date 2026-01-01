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Mina Sadati
Mina Sadati Mina Sadati
Kinoafisha Persons Mina Sadati

Mina Sadati

Mina Sadati

Date of Birth
24 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Muhammad: The Messenger of God 7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God (2015)
The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman (2016)
Snow 5.8
Snow (2014)

Filmography

The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman Forushande
Drama 2016, France / Iran
Watch trailer
Muhammad: The Messenger of God 7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God Muhammad: The Messenger of God
Biography, History, Drama 2015, Iran
Snow 5.8
Snow Barf
Drama, Family 2014, Iran
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