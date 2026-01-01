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Filmography
Mina Sadati
Mina Sadati
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mina Sadati
Mina Sadati
Mina Sadati
Date of Birth
24 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
(2015)
7.6
The Salesman
(2016)
5.8
Snow
(2014)
Filmography
7.6
The Salesman
Forushande
Drama
2016, France / Iran
Watch trailer
7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
Biography, History, Drama
2015, Iran
5.8
Snow
Barf
Drama, Family
2014, Iran
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