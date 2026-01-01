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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
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Awards
3 photos
Lucian Msamati
Lucian Msamati
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucian Msamati
Lucian Msamati
Lucian Msamati
Date of Birth
5 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency
(2009)
8.1
Amadeus
(2016)
8.1
Gangs of London
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Music
Romantic
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
2016
2009
All
11
Films
7
TV Shows
4
Actor
11
Run Away
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2026, USA
6.2
Hostage
Drama, Thriller,
2025, Great Britain
7.7
Conclave
Conclave
Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Breaking Point
Breaking Point
Sport, Romantic
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
The Score
The Score
Crime, Music, Romantic
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
Romeo & Juliet
Romeo & Juliet
Drama, Romantic
2021, Great Britain
8.1
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Great Britain
6.8
Zog and the Flying Doctors
Zog and the Flying Doctors
Animation, Comedy, Family
2020,
6.6
The Good Liar
The Good Liar
Thriller, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Amadeus
Amadeus
Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
8.1
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2009, Great Britain/USA/South Africa
Photos
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