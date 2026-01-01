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Lucian Msamati 3 photos
Lucian Msamati Lucian Msamati
Kinoafisha Persons Lucian Msamati

Lucian Msamati

Lucian Msamati

Date of Birth
5 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency 8.1
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009)
Amadeus 8.1
Amadeus (2016)
Gangs of London 8.1
Gangs of London (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Run Away
Run Away
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2026, USA
Hostage 6.2
Hostage
Drama, Thriller, 2025, Great Britain
Conclave 7.7
Conclave Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Breaking Point 5.5
Breaking Point Breaking Point
Sport, Romantic 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Score 5.3
The Score The Score
Crime, Music, Romantic 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Romeo & Juliet 7.3
Romeo & Juliet Romeo & Juliet
Drama, Romantic 2021, Great Britain
Gangs of London 8.1
Gangs of London
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Zog and the Flying Doctors 6.8
Zog and the Flying Doctors Zog and the Flying Doctors
Animation, Comedy, Family 2020,
The Good Liar 6.6
The Good Liar The Good Liar
Thriller, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Amadeus 8.1
Amadeus Amadeus
Theatrical 2016, Great Britain
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency 8.1
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2009, Great Britain/USA/South Africa

Photos

Лусиан Мсамати, Темные начала Лусиан Мсамати, Кири
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