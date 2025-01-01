Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Lucian Msamati Awards

Awards and nominations of Lucian Msamati

Lucian Msamati
Awards and nominations of Lucian Msamati
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more